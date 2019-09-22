Asencio, Cruz lead Tijuana to 5-4 win over Monclova

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Yeison Asencio hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and Luis Alfonso Cruz had three hits and scored two runs as the Toros de Tijuana defeated the Acereros del Norte 5-4 on Saturday.

The home run by Asencio scored Cruz to give the Toros a 2-0 lead.

The Acereros tied the game in the fourth inning when Chris Carter hit a two-run home run.

The Toros took the lead for good in the fourth when Asencio hit an RBI single, scoring Cruz.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Monclova saw its comeback attempt come up short after Francisco Peguero hit an RBI single and Bruce Maxwell drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth to cut the Tijuana lead to 5-4.

Carlos Hernandez (8-3) got the win in relief while Monclova starter Geno Encina (8-7) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

The Acereros left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 12 baserunners in the loss. For the Acereros, Carter homered and doubled, driving home two runs.