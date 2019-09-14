Lugo leads Wilmington to 2-0 win over Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Rito Lugo threw six strong innings, leading the Wilmington Blue Rocks over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers in a 2-0 win on Saturday.

Lugo (6-4) picked up the win after he struck out six while allowing six hits.

Wilmington scored its runs when Dennicher Carrasco hit a solo home run in the fourth inning and Nick Pratto hit an RBI double in the ninth.

Luis Garcia (7-5) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing one run and three hits while striking out 11 to take the tough loss in the Carolina League game.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Woodpeckers were blanked for the seventh time this season, while the Blue Rocks' staff recorded their 18th shutout of the year.