Bowie beats Trenton 7-2

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Yusniel Diaz and Cedric Mullins scored on an error in the third inning, leading the Bowie Baysox to a 7-2 win over the Trenton Thunder on Wednesday.

The play capped a three-run inning and gave the Baysox a 3-1 lead after T.J. Nichting scored on an error earlier in the inning.

The Baysox later added one run in the fourth and fifth innings and two in the eighth to secure the victory.

Nichting doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs for Bowie.

Bowie right-hander Cody Sedlock (2-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Luis Severino (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and five hits over 3 2/3 innings.