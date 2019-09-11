Lavarnway leads Columbus to 7-4 win over Durham

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Ryan Lavarnway hit two home runs and drove in six runs, as the Columbus Clippers defeated the Durham Bulls 7-4 on Wednesday.

Lavarnway hit a grand slam in the first inning and then hit a two-run homer in the fifth, both off Josh Fleming.

Columbus left-hander Logan Allen (3-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Fleming (2-4) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and six hits over five innings.