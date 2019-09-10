Aviles Jr. leads Biloxi to 9-7 win over Jackson

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Luis Aviles Jr. homered and had five hits as the Biloxi Shuckers defeated the Jackson Generals 9-7 on Tuesday.

With the game tied 1-1 in the third, Biloxi grabbed the lead when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a two-run single by Jake Gatewood.

Following the big inning, the Generals tied the game with four runs in the top of the next frame, including a single by L.T. Tolbert that scored Ramon Hernandez.

The Shuckers took the lead for good in the fourth when Cooper Hummel hit an RBI single, scoring Aviles Jr..

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Jackson saw its comeback attempt come up short after Seth Beer hit an RBI double in the seventh inning and Galli Cribbs Jr. scored on a wild pitch in the eighth to cut the Biloxi lead to 9-7.

Clayton Andrews (4-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Jayson McKinley (3-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Beer doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Generals.