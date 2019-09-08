Valdez, Liddi lift Yucatan over Oaxaca 3-1

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Alex Liddi doubled and singled, and Cesar Valdez allowed just two hits over seven innings as the Leones de Yucatan defeated the Guerreros de Oaxaca 3-1 on Sunday.

Valdez (16-2) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked two while allowing one run.

Yucatan started the scoring in the first inning when Luis Juarez hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Xavier Scruggs.

After Yucatan added a run in the second on a single by Walter Ibarra, the Guerreros cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Alejandro Gonzalez scored on a double play.

Alex Delgado (8-5) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and seven hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out seven and walked one.

Yucatan improved to 8-3 against Oaxaca this season.