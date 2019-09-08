Cosby, Henry carry Idaho Falls to 2-0 win over Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- Isaiah Henry homered and had two hits, and Christian Cosby allowed just two hits over five innings as the Idaho Falls Chukars beat the Billings Mustangs 2-0 on Sunday.

Cosby (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one.

Idaho Falls scored its runs when Henry hit a solo home run in the third inning and Jimmy Govern hit an RBI double in the fourth.

Miguel Medrano (3-5) went four innings, allowing two runs and six hits in the Pioneer League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

The Mustangs were held off the scoreboard for the fourth time this season, while the Chukars' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.