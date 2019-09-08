Keirsey hits walk-off single, Cedar Rapids beats Clinton 3-2

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- DaShawn Keirsey hit a walk-off single, as the Cedar Rapids Kernels defeated the Clinton LumberKings 3-2 on Sunday.

Seth Gray scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single and advanced to third following singles by Tyler Webb and Keirsey.

One batter earlier, Webb singled, scoring Daniel Ozoria to tie the game 2-2.

The LumberKings took a 2-1 lead when Evan Edwards hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Kameron Misner in the fourth.

Rickey Ramirez (2-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Zach Wolf (4-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.