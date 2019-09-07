Mullins hits for cycle, sparks Bowie’s 12-5 win over Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Cedric Mullins hit for the cycle, as the Bowie Baysox topped the Harrisburg Senators 12-5 on Saturday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Baysox and a four-game winning streak for the Senators.

Mullins homered in the first, singled in the second, singled in the fourth, tripled in the seventh, and doubled in the ninth.

Bowie had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring five runs in both the second and seventh innings.

In the second, Preston Palmeiro hit a two-run home run and Jesmuel Valentin hit a solo home run, while Palmeiro hit a two-run double and then scored on a two-run triple by Mullins in the seventh.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Bowie left-hander Alex Wells (9-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Carson Teel (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and 10 hits over five innings.

Ian Sagdal homered and singled for the Senators.