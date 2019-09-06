Feliz leads Bowie to 7-5 win over Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Anderson Feliz hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Bowie Baysox defeated the Harrisburg Senators 7-5 on Friday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Baysox and a four-game winning streak for the Senators.

Feliz hit a two-run shot in the first inning and then hit a three-run homer in the second, both off Mario Sanchez. Preston Palmeiro doubled and singled in the win.

Bowie left-hander Zac Lowther (14-7) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over 6 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Sanchez (10-6) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over three innings.

Rhett Wiseman homered and singled, driving in three runs for the Senators. Luis Garcia singled three times.