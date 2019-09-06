Other Sports
Adon hits walk-off double, Brooklyn beats Hudson Valley 4-3
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) -- Ranfy Adon had a walk-off double with one out in the ninth inning, as the Brooklyn Cyclones beat the Hudson Valley Renegades 4-3 on Friday.
Yoel Romero scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and then went to third on a double by Adon.
The Cyclones tied the game 3-3 when Jake Mangum scored on an error in the fourth.
Adon homered and doubled, driving home two runs in the win.
Andrew Edwards (4-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Eleardo Cabrera (2-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.
With the win, Brooklyn improved to 8-3 against Hudson Valley this season.
