Houchins, McCarthy lead the way for Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Zach Houchins singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Sacramento River Cats beat the Las Vegas Aviators 8-6 on Thursday.

Joe McCarthy doubled and singled twice with a couple of runs and two RBIs for Sacramento.

Down 5-2 in the sixth, Las Vegas tied it up when Dustin Fowler hit a solo home run and Cameron Rupp hit a two-run home run.

Sacramento answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring two runs to take the lead. Houchins hit an RBI single and then scored on an out en route to the two-run lead.

The River Cats tacked on another run in the eighth when Houchins hit an RBI single, driving in McCarthy.

Las Vegas saw its comeback attempt come up short after Mikey White hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Sacramento lead to 8-6.

Pat Venditte (7-2) got the win in relief while Tanner Anderson (9-6) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Despite the loss, Las Vegas is 12-6 against Sacramento this season.