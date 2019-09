OGDEN, Utah (AP) -- Eddys Leonard hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, leading the Ogden Raptors to a 3-2 win over the Orem Owlz on Thursday.

The Owlz tied the game 2-2 when Caleb Scires hit an RBI single, scoring Cristian Gomez in the eighth.

Reza Aleaziz (4-0) got the win in relief while Emilker Guzman (3-7) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.