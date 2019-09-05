Canterino, Webb lift Cedar Rapids over Quad Cities 2-1

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Tyler Webb doubled and singled, and Matt Canterino allowed just two hits over five innings as the Cedar Rapids Kernels defeated the Quad Cities River Bandits 2-1 on Thursday.

Canterino struck out eight while allowing one run.

Down 1-0 in the fifth, Quad Cities tied it up when Alex McKenna hit an RBI single, driving in Trey Dawson.

The Kernels took the lead in the seventh inning when Jared Akins hit an RBI double, scoring Webb.

Dylan Thomas (3-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Quad Cities starter Brett Daniels (7-7) took the loss in the Midwest League game.