Bichette’s single leads Harrisburg over Bowie in 12 innings

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Dante Bichette hit an RBI single in the top of the 12th inning to lead the Harrisburg Senators to a 5-4 win over the Bowie Baysox on Thursday.

Cole Freeman scored the go-ahead run on the single after he led off the inning with a single, stole second and then went to third on an error.

Jacob Condra-Bogan (8-4) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Steven Klimek (2-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.