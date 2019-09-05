Missouri football player collapses, dies after practice

A southwest Missouri football player has collapsed and died after practice.

The Joplin school district said in a statement that emergency personnel responded around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to the Joplin High School gymnasium after sophomore Kadin Roberts-Day had a medical emergency. The team had been practicing indoors.

The statement said Kadin was transported to a hospital and died of cardiac arrest. The statement described his death as "tragic" and said coaching staff and teammates remember him as "extremely personable and caring."

Counseling services are being made available for students. Kadin was a 6-foot-3-inch (1.83 meter, 7.62 centimeter), 205-pound (92.99-kilogram) offensive lineman.