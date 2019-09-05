Castro leads Tijuana to 3-1 win over Saltillo

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Leandro Castro homered and had two hits as the Toros de Tijuana topped the Saraperos de Saltillo 3-1 on Wednesday.

After four scoreless innings, Tijuana got on the board in the bottom of the fifth when Gabriel Gutierrez hit an RBI single, driving in Castro.

After Tijuana added two runs in the seventh, the Saraperos cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Juan Perez hit a solo home run.

Tijuana starter Orlando Lara (8-5) picked up the win after allowing just five hits over 5 2/3 scoreless innings. Opposing starter Jonathan Sanchez (8-7) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing three runs and seven hits over seven innings.

For the Saraperos, Perez homered and singled. Rainel Rosario doubled and singled twice.