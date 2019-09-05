Other Sports
Wolforth hits walk-off single in 10th, Billings beats Missoula 6-5
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- Garrett Wolforth hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Billings Mustangs topped the Missoula Osprey 6-5 on Wednesday. The Mustangs snapped a six-game losing streak with the victory.
Ranser Amador scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second.
Earlier in the inning, Eric Yang singled, scoring Tyler Callihan to tie the game 5-5.
The Osprey took a 5-4 lead in the top of the 10th when Jose Reyes hit an RBI double, driving in Luvin Valbuena.
Ryan Dunne (6-4) got the win in relief while Mitchell Stumpo (1-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.
