Misner’s homer leads Clinton to 7-3 win over Kane County

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Kameron Misner hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Clinton LumberKings to a 7-3 win over the Kane County Cougars on Wednesday. With the loss, the Cougars snapped a five-game winning streak.

The home run by Misner scored Samuel Castro and Peyton Burdick to give the LumberKings a 6-3 lead.

The LumberKings tacked on another run in the seventh when Thomas Jones hit an RBI single, scoring Evan Edwards.

Manuel Rodriguez (6-1) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Chester Pimentel (4-7) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Nick Dalesandro doubled and singled for the Cougars.