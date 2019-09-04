Coats, Padlo lead Durham to 9-3 win over Scranton/WB

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Jason Coats hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, and Kevin Padlo homered and drove in two as the Durham Bulls beat the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 9-3 on Wednesday.

The home run by Coats scored Michael Brosseau and Dylan Cozens to give the Bulls a 5-1 lead.

Durham right-hander Jose De Leon (3-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Brian Keller (1-3) took the loss in the International League game after allowing four runs and four hits over 5 1/3 innings.

For the RailRiders, Gosuke Katoh homered and doubled.