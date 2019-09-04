Rodriguez leads Idaho Falls to 19-3 win over Missoula

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) -- Ismaldo Rodriguez hit two home runs and drove in six runs, as the Idaho Falls Chukars defeated the Missoula Osprey 19-3 on Tuesday.

Rodriguez hit a two-run shot in the first inning off Pedro Zorrilla and then hit a three-run homer in the seventh off Dan Swain. Travis Jones homered and doubled, scoring three runs while also driving in three in the win.

Idaho Falls starter Anthony Veneziano (3-4) picked up the win after allowing three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Zorrilla (4-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game after giving up seven runs and four hits over 1 1/3 innings.