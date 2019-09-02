Roby’s double leads Augusta to 6-5 win over Columbia

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Sean Roby hit a three-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Augusta GreenJackets to a 6-5 win over the Columbia Fireflies on Monday.

The double by Roby capped a four-run inning and tied the game 5-5 after Simon Whiteman hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The GreenJackets took the lead for good in the sixth when Jacob Gonzalez hit a solo home run.

Tyler Schimpf (3-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Justin Lasko (4-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.