Ibanez scores winning run in 13th, Nashville beats San Antonio 6-5 in walk-off finish

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Matt Davidson hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Andy Ibanez with the winning run in the 13th inning, as the Nashville Sounds beat the San Antonio Missions 6-5 on Monday.

Ibanez scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

Jake Hager hit an RBI double in the second inning and Jess Williams hit a two-run single in the fourth to give the Missions a 3-0 lead. The Sounds came back to take a 4-3 lead in the sixth inning when Ibanez hit a solo home run and Patrick Wisdom hit a two-run home run.

San Antonio regained the lead 5-4 after it scored one run in the 10th inning on a walk by Skyler Ewing that scored Tyrone Taylor.

Nashville tied the game 5-5 in the 10th when Kevin Mendoza scored on an error.

Reliever Kyle Bird (5-1) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked one over one scoreless inning. Tuffy Gosewisch (0-1) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing one run and one hit while walking one in the Pacific Coast League game.

Jett Bandy doubled and singled twice in the win.

The Missions squandered some scoring chances, leaving 14 runners on base in the loss.