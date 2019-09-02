Other Sports
Kennedy, Alexander lead Kane County to 5-4 win over Burlington
GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- Buddy Kennedy hit an RBI triple in the seventh inning, and Blaze Alexander homered and drove in two as the Kane County Cougars defeated the Burlington Bees 5-4 on Monday.
Dominic Fletcher scored on the play after he reached base on a walk.
The Cougars tied the game 4-4 when Alexander hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Fletcher in the fifth.
Yaramil Hiraldo (2-1) got the win with 3 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Luis Alvarado (4-9) took the loss in the Midwest League game.
Justin Jones homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Bees.
