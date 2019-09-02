Fernandez, Lange and DeCaster shut out Akron, Erie wins 4-0

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Jose Manuel Fernandez, Alex Lange and Ethan DeCaster combined for a shutout as the Erie SeaWolves topped the Akron RubberDucks 4-0 on Monday.

Lange (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out one and walked one over three scoreless innings. Adam Scott (4-6) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and three hits while striking out seven in the Eastern League game.

All four runs came in the sixth inning, including a double by Cam Gibson that scored Kody Eaves.

The RubberDucks were held scoreless for the 14th time this season, while the SeaWolves' staff recorded their 16th shutout of the year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Erie improved to 15-4 against Akron this season.