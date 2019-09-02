Boise beats Hillsboro 6-4

BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Vladimir Dilone scored on an error in the fifth inning, leading the Boise Hawks to a 6-4 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Sunday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Hawks and a three-game winning streak for the Hops.

The play, part of a two-run inning, gave the Hawks a 4-3 lead before LJ Hatch scored on an error later in the inning.

The Hawks tacked on another run in the sixth when Trevor Boone scored on a groundout.

Boone doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs for Boise.

Joel Condreay (5-1) got the win in relief while Hillsboro starter Marcos Tineo (6-4) took the loss in the Northwest League game.