Serrano, Lao spur Ogden to 5-4 win over Orem

OREM, Utah (AP) -- Sauryn Lao homered and had two hits, and Elio Serrano allowed just two hits over seven innings as the Ogden Raptors topped the Orem Owlz 5-4 on Sunday.

Serrano (5-0) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one while allowing one run.

Ogden went up 3-0 in the fourth after Ismael Alcantara hit a two-run single.

Trailing 5-1, the Owlz cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Morgan McCullough hit a two-run double and then scored on a single by Justin Kunz.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jerryell Rivera (1-2) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Pioneer League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

For the Owlz, Kunz doubled and singled twice.