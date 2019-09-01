Kane County beats Burlington 9-1

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- Tra Holmes scored on an error in the second inning, leading the Kane County Cougars to a 9-1 win over the Burlington Bees on Saturday.

Holmes scored on the play to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead after he was hit with a pitch and advanced to second on a single by David Garza.

The Cougars punctuated the blowout with three runs in the fourth and five in the fifth. In the fourth, Nick Dalesandro hit an RBI single, bringing home Holmes, while Joey Rose hit a two-run single in the fifth.

Ethan Larrison (3-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Burlington starter Clayton Chatham (2-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.