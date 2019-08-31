Roberson, Burdick lift Clinton over Peoria 10-5

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Peyton Burdick hit a two-run home run and had four hits, driving in three, and Josh Roberson tossed five scoreless innings as the Clinton LumberKings topped the Peoria Chiefs 10-5 on Saturday.

Roberson (4-4) picked up the win after he struck out three while allowing four hits.

Clinton took the lead in the first when Burdick hit a two-run home run and Kameron Misner scored when a runner was thrown out.

The LumberKings later added four runs in the third and three in the fourth. In the third, Will Banfield scored on a wild pitch and J.D. Osborne scored on a single, while Burdick hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Misner in the fourth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Michael Brettell (5-10) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing 10 runs and 14 hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

In the losing effort, Jonatan Machado, Josh Shaw and Leandro Cedeno each had three hits for Peoria.

Clinton improved to 14-2 against Peoria this season.