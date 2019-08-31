Lockridge, Peraza and Torrealba lead Charleston in win

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Brandon Lockridge had four hits, while Oswald Peraza and Eduardo Torrealba recorded three apiece as the Charleston RiverDogs topped the Greenville Drive 7-2 on Saturday.

Lockridge tripled and singled three times, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.

Charleston started the scoring in the second inning when Lockridge hit a two-run triple and then scored on a double by Peraza.

After Greenville scored a run in the fourth, the Drive cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Brandon Howlett hit a solo home run.

The RiverDogs later added a run in the sixth and three in the eighth. In the sixth, Peraza hit an RBI single, while Torrealba and Peraza hit RBI singles in the eighth.

Charleston right-hander Harold Cortijo (5-4) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Yusniel Padron-Artilles (0-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up three runs and seven hits over 4 1/3 innings.

For the Drive, Jordan Wren singled three times, also stealing two bases. Howlett homered and singled, scoring two runs.