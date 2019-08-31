Teng leads Augusta to 5-4 win over Columbia

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Kai-Wei Teng struck out 11 hitters over seven innings, leading the Augusta GreenJackets over the Columbia Fireflies in a 5-4 win on Saturday.

Teng (3-0) allowed two runs and five hits while walking one to get the win.

Down 2-0 in the second, Columbia tied it up when Guillermo Granadillo hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Chandler Avant.

Augusta answered in the bottom of the inning when Jacob Gonzalez scored on an error.

The GreenJackets later tacked on two runs in the third when Logan Wyatt and Ricardo Genoves hit RBI singles to secure the victory.

Columbia saw its comeback attempt come up short after Avant hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning to cut the Augusta lead to 5-4.

Jose Butto (4-10) went two innings, allowing three runs and four hits while striking out one in the South Atlantic League game.

Avant homered and singled twice, driving home three runs for the Fireflies.