Morales’ single leads Rome to 8-4 win over Asheville

ROME, Ga. (AP) -- Juan Morales hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the Rome Braves to an 8-4 win over the Asheville Tourists on Saturday.

The single by Morales came in the midst of a six-run inning and tied the game 4-4. Later in the inning, Rome took the lead when Greg Cullen hit an RBI single and then added to it when Jeremy Fernandez stole home.

The Braves later tacked on two runs in the seventh when Bryce Ball hit an RBI single and Michael Harris scored on an error to secure the victory.

Rome starter Ricky DeVito (1-2) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Frederis Parra (3-5) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Kyle Datres doubled and singled for the Tourists.