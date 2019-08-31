Clement, Zimmer lead Columbus to 6-1 win over Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Ernie Clement hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, and Bradley Zimmer had three hits and scored two runs as the Columbus Clippers topped the Indianapolis Indians 6-1 on Saturday. With the victory, the Clippers swept the short two-game series.

The single by Clement, part of a three-run inning, gave the Clippers a 4-1 lead before Dioner Navarro hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Columbus right-hander Shao-Ching Chiang (9-9) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Cody Ponce (1-3) took the loss in the International League game after giving up five runs and five hits over 5 2/3 innings.