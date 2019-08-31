Diaz, Rusconi carry Salem to 6-0 win over Carolina

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Jagger Rusconi had two hits and scored two runs, and Jhonathan Diaz allowed just three hits over seven innings as the Salem Red Sox topped the Carolina Mudcats 6-0 on Saturday.

Diaz (9-8) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked one.

Salem scored one run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Tanner Nishioka that scored Rusconi. The Red Sox scored again in the eighth inning, when they scored five runs, including a two-run double by Ryan Fitzgerald.

Matt Smith (4-13) went five innings, allowing one run and five hits while striking out three in the Carolina League game.

The Mudcats were held scoreless for the 11th time this season, while the Red Sox's staff recorded their 11th shutout of the year.