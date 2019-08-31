Lee leads Binghamton to 4-1 win over Hartford

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Zach Lee pitched seven scoreless innings, leading the Binghamton Rumble Ponies over the Hartford Yard Goats in a 4-1 win on Saturday.

Lee (5-1) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one while allowing three hits.

Binghamton got on the board first in the fourth inning when Jeremy Vasquez scored on an error and David Thompson scored on a flyout.

After Binghamton added two runs in the seventh, the Yard Goats cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Vance Vizcaino hit a solo home run.

Matt Dennis (5-4) went six innings, allowing two runs and six hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Eastern League game. He also struck out seven and walked one.