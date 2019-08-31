Other Sports
Gorski scores on error in eighth, West Virginia beats Mahoning Valley
NILES, Ohio (AP) -- Matt Gorski scored on an error in the top of the eighth inning to lead the West Virginia Black Bears to a 3-2 win over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.
Gorski scored after he started the inning on second.
Reliever Xavier Concepcion (3-0) picked up the win after he walked one while allowing one hit over three scoreless innings. Serafino Brito (3-2) went three innings, allowing one run while striking out three in the New York-Penn League game.
Aaron Bracho homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Scrappers.
Comments