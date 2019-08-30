Deichmann’s homer leads Midland to 5-4 win over Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Greg Deichmann hit a solo home run in the ninth inning, leading the Midland RockHounds to a 5-4 win over the Springfield Cardinals on Friday.

Chris Chinea hit an RBI single, driving in Rayder Ascanio in the first inning to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead. The RockHounds came back to take the lead in the second inning when Mickey McDonald hit an RBI double and Mikey White drew a bases-loaded walk.

Springfield tied the game 4-4 in the eighth when Julio Rodriguez hit a two-run single.

Seth Martinez (4-1) got the win in relief while Ronnie Williams (2-3) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Midland improved to 7-3 against Springfield this season.