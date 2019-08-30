Palmeiro’s single leads Bowie to 5-3 win over Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Preston Palmeiro hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Bowie Baysox to a 5-3 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Friday.

The single by Palmeiro capped a three-run inning and gave the Baysox a 5-3 lead after Jesmuel Valentin hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

Cedric Mullins scored on an error in the first inning to give the Baysox a 1-0 lead. The Flying Squirrels came back to take the lead in the second inning when Ryan Howard hit an RBI single and then scored on an error.

Bowie cut the deficit to 3-2 in the seventh when Mullins hit a solo home run.

Luis Gonzalez (2-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Rodolfo Martinez (0-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

With the win, Bowie improved to 14-5 against Richmond this season.