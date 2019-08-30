Pages, Duce lift State College over Mahoning Valley 10-3

NILES, Ohio (AP) -- Pedro Pages doubled and singled twice, scoring four runs as the State College Spikes beat the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 10-3 on Friday.

Matt Duce doubled twice and singled twice with a pair of runs and a couple of RBIs for State College.

Trailing 2-1 in the sixth, Mahoning Valley went out in front when Johnathan Rodriguez hit a two-run home run.

State College answered in the next half-inning, scoring five runs to take the lead for good. Duce hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Liam Sabino en route to the four-run lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Spikes later scored three runs in the eighth to put the game out of reach.

Starter Scott Politz (4-3) got the win while Eric Mock (1-1) took the loss in relief in the New York-Penn League game.