Koch leads Greensboro to 11-1 win over West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Grant Koch hit three solo homers, as the Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the West Virginia Power 11-1 on Friday.

The home runs by Koch, all solo shots, came in the fifth, seventh and eighth innings. Jonah Davis homered and singled, scoring two runs in the win.

Greensboro right-hander Noe Toribio (3-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just three hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Matt Martin (1-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing five runs and five hits over five innings.

Greensboro improved to 14-4 against West Virginia this season.