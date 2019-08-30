Hagerstown beats Lakewood 3-2

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Drew Mendoza scored on an error in the eighth inning, leading the Hagerstown Suns to a 3-2 win over the Lakewood BlueClaws on Friday.

Mendoza scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt.

Lakewood went up 2-0 after Abrahan Gutierrez hit an RBI double in the first inning and Cole Stobbe scored on a groundout in the sixth. Hagerstown answered in the bottom of the inning when Kyle Marinconz hit an RBI single, driving in Mendoza.

Christian Vann (4-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Taylor Lehman (2-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.