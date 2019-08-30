Torres, Hensley spur Fayetteville to 8-1 win over Down East

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- David Hensley had three hits and two RBI, and Jojanse Torres pitched six scoreless innings as the Fayetteville Woodpeckers topped the Down East Wood Ducks 8-1 on Friday.

Torres (9-0) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked two while allowing three hits.

Fayetteville started the scoring in the first inning when Cal Stevenson hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Hensley.

The Woodpeckers later added four runs in the third and two in the eighth to punctuate the blowout.

Tim Brennan (4-3) went six innings, allowing six runs and nine hits while striking out six in the Carolina League game.

For the Wood Ducks, Julio Pablo Martinez homered and singled twice.