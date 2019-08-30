Massey’s homer leads Burlington to 6-0 win over Pulaski

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- Michael Massey hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Burlington Royals to a 6-0 win over the Pulaski Yankees on Friday.

The home run by Massey scored Burle Dixon and Jack Gethings to give the Royals a 3-0 lead.

The Royals later added two runs in the sixth and one in the eighth. In the sixth, Maikel Garcia scored on an error, while Diego Hernandez scored on a wild pitch in the eighth.

Burlington starter Angel Zerpa (7-3) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Reid Anderson (6-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after he allowed five runs on just two hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Yankees were blanked for the second time this season, while the Royals' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.