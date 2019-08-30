Aldrete’s homer leads Salem-Keizer to 10-5 win over Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Carter Aldrete hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes to a 10-5 win over the Eugene Emeralds on Thursday.

The home run by Aldrete capped a four-run inning and gave the Volcanoes an 8-4 lead after Alexander Canario hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Ben Madison (2-0) got the win in relief while Brad Deppermann (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.