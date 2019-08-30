Orduno leads Quintana Roo over Tabasco 7-2

TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Manuel Orduno had three hits and three RBI as the Tigres de Quintana Roo beat the Olmecas de Tabasco 7-2 on Thursday.

Up 2-0 in the second, Quintana Roo added to its lead when Orduno hit a two-run triple.

The Olmecas cut into the deficit in the third inning when Roel Santos hit an RBI double and Alejandro Rivero scored on a groundout.

The Tigres later added single runs in the fourth, eighth and ninth innings to secure the victory.

Quintana Roo left-hander Jorge Castillo (11-8) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Marcos Machado (1-7) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and 11 hits over four innings.

Santos doubled and singled twice, also stealing two bases for the Olmecas.

With the win, Quintana Roo improved to 10-2 against Tabasco this season.