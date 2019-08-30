Doyle leads Grand Junction over Ogden 4-2

OGDEN, Utah (AP) -- Brenton Doyle had two hits and two RBI as the Grand Junction Rockies defeated the Ogden Raptors 4-2 on Thursday.

Grand Junction started the scoring in the first inning when Julio Carreras scored on a groundout and Christian Koss scored when a runner was thrown out.

Trailing 4-1, the Raptors cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Marco Hernandez hit an RBI single, driving in Andy Pages.

Blair Calvo (1-3) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Ogden starter Adolfo Ramirez (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Stranding 12 men on base, the Raptors did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss. Hernandez singled three times, driving home two runs for the Raptors.