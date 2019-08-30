Curpa hits walk-off single in 10th, Missoula beats Billings 3-2

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) -- Jose Curpa hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning, as the Missoula Osprey defeated the Billings Mustangs 3-2 on Thursday.

Cesar Garcia scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second.

Victor Ruiz hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning and Eric Yang hit an RBI single in the third to give the Mustangs a 2-0 lead. The Osprey tied it up with runs in both the third and fourth innings. In the third, Jose Reyes hit a solo home run, while Francis Martinez hit a solo home run in the fourth.

The Osprey had three relievers combine to throw six scoreless innings in the victory. Ezequiel De La Cruz (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Ryan Dunne (5-4) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.