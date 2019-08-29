Other Sports
Navarro, Drake lead the way for Monterrey
MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Yamaico Navarro homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple as the Sultanes de Monterrey topped the Algodoneros Union Laguna 12-0 on Thursday.
Yadir Drake tripled and singled twice with three RBIs for Monterrey.
Monterrey batted around in the second inning, sending 13 batters to the plate and scoring eight runs, including a two-run single by Chris Roberson.
The Sultanes later added one run in the third and fifth innings and two in the sixth to finish off the shutout.
Monterrey starter Anthony Vasquez (2-2) picked up the win after allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Reinier Roibal (1-7) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing eight runs and 10 hits over 1 2/3 innings.
The Algodoneros were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the Sultanes' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.
Comments