Robertson’s single leads Springfield to 13-9 win over Frisco

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Kramer Robertson hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the Springfield Cardinals to a 13-9 win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Thursday.

The single by Robertson came in the midst of an eight-run inning and gave the Cardinals a 9-7 lead. Later in the inning, Springfield scored on three more plays, including a two-run home run by Johan Mieses.

In the top of the ninth, Frisco scored on a triple by Leody Taveras that brought home Yonny Hernandez. In the following at-bat, Charles Leblanc hit an RBI single, driving in Taveras to cut the Springfield lead to 13-9.

Alex Fagalde (4-5) got the win in relief while Blake Bass (8-4) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Leblanc was a triple short of the cycle, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the RoughRiders. Ryan Dorow homered and singled, driving home three runs.