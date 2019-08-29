Palomaki’s double leads Charlotte to 4-1 win over Florida

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Jake Palomaki hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Charlotte Stone Crabs to a 4-1 win over the Florida Fire Frogs in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

The double by Palomaki scored Michael Smith and Zach Rutherford to give the Stone Crabs a 3-1 lead.

The Stone Crabs tacked on another run in the sixth when Rutherford hit an RBI single, bringing home Niko Hulsizer.

Carlos Garcia (1-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Florida starter Brooks Wilson (4-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

The teams split the doubleheader after Florida won the first game 3-2. With the win, Charlotte improved to 6-2 against Florida this season.